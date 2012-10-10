PARIS Talks are still ongoing between Germany, France and the UK regarding a proposal to merge European aerospace and defense group EADS with Britain's BAE Systems, France's government spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

"Talks are ongoing. A decision is to be announced later today," Najat Vallaud-Belkacem told a weekly media briefing.

EADS and BAE have until 1600 GMT (1200 EDT) to say whether they are ditching plans to create the world's biggest aerospace and arms group or asking UK regulators for more time.

