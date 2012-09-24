Homebuilder D.R. Horton offers to buy 75 percent of Forestar for $520 million
U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc said on Monday it had offered to buy 75 percent of real estate development company Forestar Group Inc for about $520 million.
PARIS European aerospace group EADS EAD.PA on Monday described merger talks with BAE Systems (BAES.L) as productive and said it was currently on track to meet an October 10 deadline for providing further details on plans to forge the world's largest arms firm.
"Discussions regarding our possible combination are proceeding productively," an EADS spokesman said.
"It is our intention and current expectation that we will be able to provide further clarity by Oct 10."
There has been increasing speculation that the companies may seek an extension of the deadline imposed by Britain's Takeover Panel because of political wrangling over the deal.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher)
HELSINKI U.S. private equity group Blackstone Group said on Monday it had offered to buy all shares in Finnish real estate investment company Sponda for about 1.8 billion euros ($2.0 billion) as it seeks to expand its real estate business in the Nordic region.