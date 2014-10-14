A member of El Salvador's Red Cross observes a screen after a magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck late on Monday, at a Red Cross office in San Salvador October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A member of El Salvador's Red Cross talks on the phone after a magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck late on Monday, at a Red Cross office in San Salvador October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A man holds his daughter inside an evacuation center in Managua after an earthquake shook Nicaragua October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

People stand inside an evacuation center in Managua after an earthquake shook Nicaragua October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

SAN SALVADOR A magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck late on Monday off the coast of El Salvador and Nicaragua and was felt across Central America, killing at least one person, but there were no immediate reports of major damage.

El Salvador's emergency services said a dozen homes in the department of Usulutan had been slightly damaged but that coastal areas appeared calm and the country's international airport was unaffected.

Wilfredo Salgado, mayor of the city of San Miguel in El Salvador, said on his Twitter account that a man was killed when an electricity post fell on him.

"It felt really powerful, suddenly the whole house started to move," said Xiomara Amaya, 30, who lives in Usulutan.

The quake struck 42 miles (67 km) west-southwest of Jiquilillo in Nicaragua and 174 km southeast of San Salvador, the U.S. Geological Survey said. It said the quake hit at a depth of about 25 miles (40 km).

Emergency services in Nicaragua, Honduras and Guatemala as well as in Panama said they had no early reports of damage or injuries. Nicaraguan presidential spokeswoman Rosario Murillo urged coastal residents to seek out higher land in case of a tsunami.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center at one point warned of possible tsunami waves in the region but then said there was no threat.

In 2001, two powerful earthquakes a month apart killed more than 1,150 people between them, and left hundreds of thousands homeless.

Two years ago, a 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck in the Pacific off El Salvador, triggering a brief tsunami warning but causing no major damage or casualties.

(Additional reporting by Gabriel Stargardter in Mexico City and Dave Graham in Guatemala City; Editing by Simon Gardner and Kieran Murray)