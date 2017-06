A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck off the coast of the U.S. West Coast state of Washington on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey said.

The depth was reported at 6.3 miles and the quake was located 190 miles west of Neah Bay, the USGS said. There was no immediate statement from the U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center based in Hawaii on the quake.

(Reporting by Ed Lane; Editing by Louise Ireland)