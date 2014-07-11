TOKYO A tsunami advisory for northeast Japan has been lifted, public broadcaster NHK said, two hours after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake offshore Fukushima prefecture early on Saturday triggered minor tsunami in the region.

Small tsunami of up to 20 cm were recorded at Ishinomaki in Miyagi prefecture and other locations in northeast Japan after the quake, although no major damage was reported.

Evacuation orders had also been issued in several coastal towns in the area, which was hit hard by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami that killed 19,000 people and triggered the worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl.

(Reporting by Edmund Klamann; Editing by Diane Craft)