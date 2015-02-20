TOKYO A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.1 hit off the northeast coast of Japan on Friday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The agency said that some change in tidal levels was possible but that no damage was expected.

Earlier this week, a 6.9 magnitude quake struck off the northeast coast, triggering a tsunami advisory and evacuation warnings in coastal towns.

