Pests and pathogens could cost agriculture billions: report
LONDON The spread of pests and pathogens that damage plant life could cost global agriculture $540 billion a year, according to a report published on Thursday.
TOKYO An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.1 shook western Japan on Friday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, but there were no immediate reports of damage.
Although there may be slight sea-level changes in coastal regions, no damage was expected, agency said.
(Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom)
LONDON The spread of pests and pathogens that damage plant life could cost global agriculture $540 billion a year, according to a report published on Thursday.
BRUSSELS Belgium on Thursday extended commuter tax benefits for cyclists traveling to work on any electric bicycles.