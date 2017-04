MEXICO CITY A 6.8 magnitude earthquake shook Mexico City on Thursday, rattling buildings and prompting offices to be evacuated, but there were no immediate details on any damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey put the quake epicenter in the western Mexican state of Guerrero, at a shallow depth of just 6.2 miles (10 kilometers).

"I was working when I started to feel seasick and we left the office," said Andres Alcocer, 34, a publicist in southern Mexico City.

