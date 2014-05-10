MEXICO CITY A 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck southwestern Mexico early on Saturday morning and was also felt in Mexico City, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey put the quake epicenter 4.3 miles (7 km) west of the town of Tecpan de Galeana in the southwestern state of Guerrero at a depth of 21.7 miles (35 km) just inland from the Pacific Coast.

"There are no immediate reports of any damage in the states where the earthquake was felt," said Interior Minister Miguel Osorio Chong in a post on Twitter.

The quake comes less than two days after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook the capital, rattling buildings and prompting office evacuations, but the quake caused no major damage.

