An earthquake with an initial magnitude of 6.8 struck off Easter Island early on Thursday, the Pacific Tsunami Center said, but added there was no threat of a tsunami.

The quake hit at 10.15 p.m. ET and was centered in an isolated spot of the southeast Pacific Ocean, around 570 km (350 miles) south of Easter Island, at a depth of 10 km (6 miles).

(Reporting by Lincoln Feast in Sydney; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)