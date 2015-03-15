Shares of diversified industrial company Eaton Corp Plc trade at a discount to the S&P 500 index and could rise 20 percent in the next year, according to Barron's.

At 13.3 times projected earnings, Eaton shares trade at a 21 percent discount to the S&P index and the company's valuation should move toward its historical level over the next year, the Barron's article said.

According to the article, Eaton has a blend of businesses that perform well during different parts of the economic cycle, with half of sales from outside the United States.

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Sandra Maler)