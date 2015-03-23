A PayPal sign is seen at an office building in San Jose, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

An eBay sign is seen at an office building in San Jose, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

EBay Inc said it added two independent directors to its board ahead of the planned split of its marketplace division from its payments division, PayPal, later this year.

The e-commerce company said on Monday it appointed action camera maker GoPro Inc's President Tony Bates and American Red Cross Chief Executive Gail McGovern to its board.

(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)