Imagination Tech starts dispute process with Apple
LONDON Imagination Technologies said it had started a "dispute resolution procedure" with Apple, its biggest customer, after failing to resolve a standoff over licensing between the two companies.
EBay Inc said it added two independent directors to its board ahead of the planned split of its marketplace division from its payments division, PayPal, later this year.
The e-commerce company said on Monday it appointed action camera maker GoPro Inc's President Tony Bates and American Red Cross Chief Executive Gail McGovern to its board.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
LOS ANGELES Family members of three victims of the December 2015 shooting rampage in San Bernardino, California, have sued Facebook, Google and Twitter, claiming that the companies permitted Islamic State to flourish on social media.