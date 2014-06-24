Visitors chat next to the Ebay logo at the CeBIT computer fair in Hanover March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

SAN FRANCISCO Ebay Inc has hired 15-year IBM Corp veteran Craig Hayman to steer its enterprise business, which helps clients with shipping, marketing and customer management.

The Internet retailer said on Tuesday that Hayman, who at IBM helped develop cloud software and spearhead acquisitions of more than a dozen companies, will report to eBay CEO John Donahoe.

"Technology continues to have a significant impact on the overall commerce landscape. Craig's experience will enhance our ability to serve retailers and brands in this online to offline world," Donahoe said in a statement.

