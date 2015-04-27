EU to tackle complaints over tech companies' unfair practices
BRUSSELS The European Union executive is planning a law to deal with complaints about unfair trading practices by leading online players such as Apple and Google .
EBay Inc Chief Executive John Donahoe has added weight to Google Inc's defense in an antitrust case, saying the two companies are direct competitors in online shopping, the Financial Times reported.
Barriers between different areas of online commerce are breaking down, Donahoe said in an interview with FT, highlighting the challenges the European Commission faces in bringing the high-profile case. (on.ft.com/1Idg4Ff)
In an emailed statement to Reuters, eBay said Donahoe's remarks were not intended to be taken in reference to the European Commission's case against Google.
"While the specific complaint against Google has not been made public, we believe the Commission is investigating important concerns with the Internet ecosystem," eBay said.
The Financial Times also updated its story to include eBay's response.
The European Union accused Google of cheating consumers and competitors by distorting Web search results to favor its own shopping service, after a five-year investigation that could change the rules for business online.
Google said in a blog post that it strongly disagreed with the EU's statement of objections and would make the case that its products have fostered competition and benefited consumers.
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
BRUSSELS The European Union plans to launch more antitrust investigations into e-commerce companies after a two-year inquiry uncovered practices that restrict competition, the European Commission said on Wednesday.