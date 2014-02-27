Hong Kong to tighten cyber security rules after broker hacks
HONG KONG Hong Kong plans to toughen information security rules after a series of embarrassing hacks at the city's brokers, the securities regulator said on Thursday.
EBay Inc founder and Chairman Pierre Omidyar rejected investor Carl Icahn's call to separate the company's fast-growing PayPal payments unit, saying the businesses were better off together.
Omidyar, who is the largest shareholder in eBay with a stake of 8.37 percent, said separating PayPal from eBay was not a new idea and the board had evaluated the option but decided to keep the businesses together.
Icahn, who disclosed a 2.15 percent stake in the e-commerce company last week, had also accused two long-time eBay board members, Marc Andreessen and Scott Cook, of having business interests that directly competed with eBay.
"Instead of having an honest discussion about a reasonable question, Mr. Icahn has chosen to attack the integrity of two highly respected and qualified board members, Scott Cook and Marc Andreessen," Omidyar said in a statement.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
HONG KONG Hong Kong plans to toughen information security rules after a series of embarrassing hacks at the city's brokers, the securities regulator said on Thursday.
EBay Inc on Wednesday forecast second-quarter profit that fell short of analysts' estimates, as it spends heavily on revamping and marketing its e-commerce platform amid stiff competition from much larger rival Amazon.com Inc .