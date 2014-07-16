SAN FRANCISCO eBay Inc Chief Executive Officer John Donahoe said on Wednesday that buyers representing roughly 85 percent of "effective volumes" on its platform have reset their passwords since a massive security breach earlier this year that exposed users' data.

EBay asked its users to change their log-ins when the cyberattack was disclosed in May, as a security precaution. Donahoe added that buying activity had decelerated sharply in June and some buyers that had reset passwords had still not reverted to normal activity levels.

