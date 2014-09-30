LONDON The ECB's health check of European banks could force some lenders to rethink their strategy in central and eastern Europe and even withdraw from parts of the region, according to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's new regional banking expert.

Speaking at a Reuters summit, Lucyna Stanczak-Wuczynska said banks like Raiffeisen and Erste in Austria and Italy's UniCredit were all likely to be weighing their positions after the European Central Bank's stress tests, which are due for release shortly.

"The outcome (of the ECB's Asset Quality Review) is a very big unknown but we expect it to have quite far-reaching consequences in the countries in which we operate," said Stanczak-Wuczynska, who took up the post of Director of Financial Institutions at the EBRD this month.

"We may not exclude that, as a result of the AQR and the stress testing, there are some strategic decisions taken by the key players in the region with regards to their businesses."

While some countries in eastern Europe such as Poland and Hungary are growing and have well-capitalized banks, others in the Balkans and south eastern Europe like Croatia, which is in its seventh year of recession, and Bulgaria and Serbia are causing concerns.

And with the ECB's findings also likely to raise questions about some of the parent banks' finances, those banks could choose to up sticks and retrench to more core markets.

"We would like the big banking groups to stay committed in the region, however, we also expect possible newcomers to come to the market and we believe we may play a role as an important financial investor," Stanczak-Wuczynska said.

Speaking earlier at the Bucharest leg of the Reuters summit Raiffeisen's Romania CEO Steven van Groningen gave a similar message.

"Consolidation is unavoidable anyway in my view," he said, adding there was no need to have 40 banks in countries like Romania and that ECB's AQR would not hold "any surprises" for his bank.

Stanczak-Wuczynska said the EBRD had spoken to a number of private equity groups in the region about potential deals and consolidation, while 'non-performing' bad loans which are as high as 20 percent at some banks, were also high on its agenda.

"You need to clean the NPLs (non-performing loans) it's as simple as that."

"Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia and probably Serbia as well, you still see the trend (of NPLs) growing ... there will be a need to address it one way or the other because it is not sustainable," she said.

The other main cloud hanging over the region is the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. The EBRD itself has stopped new projects in Russia and some Central European banks that have operations in one or both countries will be affected.

"Some of our banks in the region have a presence in these countries. We have seen some of the announcements of Raiffeisen recently warning about the end of year results ... so of course it's an extremely difficult situation."

"But on the other hand, I have heard from one of the (foreign-owned) financial institutions in Ukraine that they are flooded with deposits because there is a huge surge for safe institutions where people can plan their deposits."

