LONDON The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development would consider taking stakes in more emerging European banks if the euro zone debt crisis worsens, the bank's chief economist said on Tuesday.

Erik Berglof told a news conference following the publication of the bank's latest growth outlook that if there were "orphan banks" in the region due to a Western banking pull-out, the EBRD would be ready to take stakes in those banks.

"One has to be realistic, the resources of international financial institutions are more constrained this time," Berglof said.

"We have been in crisis mode for some years now, it is not realistic to think of large (financial) packages. Aid will be more targeted, such as making equity injections. There is a readiness to do this."

The EBRD cuts its 2012 growth forecast for emerging Europe and central Asia to 3.1 percent on Tuesday.

