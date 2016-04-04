President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Suma Chakrabarti speaks during a news conference in Tbilisi, Georgia, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

LONDON The two candidates hoping to head the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development for the next four years have marked out their campaign battle lines ahead of the bank's May elections.

Incumbent Suma Chakrabarti has received the public backing of some key governments and is up against respected Polish central banker and former IMF official Marek Belka.

Former British civil servant Chakrabarti laid out a lengthy 10-point list of plans including continuing support for Ukraine and Greece and the preservation of the EBRD's coveted triple-A credit rating.

Belka meanwhile said he wanted the bank to focus on the quality of its assistance, work closer with the European Investment Bank and mark its 25th anniversary by appointing its first president from a former Soviet bloc country.

"Electing a representative of a country of operation as EBRD President will be a clear sign of recognizing our joint success," Belka said in letter published on the bank's website.

Chakrabarti set out more specific aims. He said he wanted to scale up work in its least developed countries, make southeastern Europe a focus and continue investing in Ukraine and Kazakhstan.

"We should be clearer in our country strategies about what more we could do in a country of operation if political and economic reform went further," he said, calling it "a more-for-more agenda".

In recent years, the EBRD has expanded its reach beyond eastern Europe and ex-Soviet central Asia to include Mongolia, Turkey, Morocco, Egypt, Tunisia and Jordan.

Under Chakrabarti's tenure it has also added euro zone crisis countries Greece and Cyprus and launched a plan to help countries dealing with the fallout of the Syrian refugee crisis.

It has been a challenging period. The bank has done no new lending in Russia, traditionally its biggest market, for the last two years because of Western sanctions on Moscow over Ukraine, and in 2014 made its first loss since the height of the financial crisis.

Chakrabarti said the bank needed to maintain "engagement" with Moscow, while Belka also referred to the chill in East-West relations.

"The dream of the 'founding fathers' of the EBRD about a democratic, more stable, united and prosperous Europe has now receded a bit further beyond the horizon," Belka said.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Andrew Roche)