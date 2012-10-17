FRANKFURT The European Central Bank's new bond-purchase plan will not push up inflation in the common currency area, Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said on Wednesday.

The ECB impressed markets last month by launching a new and potentially unlimited bond purchase programme -- dubbed Outright Monetary Transactions, or OMT -- under which it will buy governments' short-term bonds once they have signed up to a European bailout programme.

It has yet to buy any bonds under the new programme.

"I do not believe that that will lead to inflation, because we will remove the same amount of money from the markets," Asmussen said in an interview with German radio hr-info, when asked about inflation risks the OMT programme could create.

He also said that the main risk to German retirees was not inflation, but unemployment, which could hamper the pension funds being able to pay their obligations in full.

Turning to banking supervision, Asmussen said that the legal framework should be put into place by the end of this year. But the ECB might not be ready to start supervising banks from the beginning of next year -- it was more important to do it properly rather than quickly, he said in the interview. (Reporting by Eva Kuehnen and Sakari Suoninen)