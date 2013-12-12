Online competitors take on global banks in securities research shake-up
HONG KONG A period of severe turmoil is facing the securities research industry as a new regulatory overhaul threatens the way investment research is done.
BELGRADE Charging banks for depositing money is one potential tool the European Central Bank could use to encourage banks to put their money to more productive use, ECB Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said on Thursday.
The central bank should be cautious before embarking on that course, he said.
The ECB cut its main refinancing rate to a record low of 0.25 percent in November and kept its deposit rate at zero, where it has been since July of last year.
"Negative deposit rates are an instrument we can use in theory," Asmussen said at a news conference at the Serbian central bank. "I would be very cautious, but I would not exclude this."
(Reporting by Ivana Sekularic; Writing by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Louise Ireland)
HONG KONG A period of severe turmoil is facing the securities research industry as a new regulatory overhaul threatens the way investment research is done.
Shares of Snap Inc jumped nearly 5 percent on Monday after several of the Snapchat owner's IPO underwriters handed it badly needed "buy" ratings.
NEW YORK Several U.S. options exchanges, including those run by Nasdaq Inc and the New York Stock Exchange, declared "self-help" alerts against CBOE Holdings Inc's CBOE Options Exchange for a short time on Monday, signaling problems processing trades.