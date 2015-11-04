Wall St. set to open flat; Fed meet, Apple report awaited
Wall Street looked set to open little changed on Tuesday ahead of the start of the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting and Apple's quarterly report.
FRANKFURT Asset prices across the euro zone are not overvalued on average and in any case, monetary policy should not be used to address bubbles, European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Wednesday.
"There are pockets where assets are perhaps a little bit overvalued," Constancio told a conference on banking supervision, adding that the ECB was monitoring these very closely.
TOKYO/SYDNEY In February 2015, bankers working on Japan's biggest IPO in three decades woke to news that left them shaken. Their client had just closed a multi-billion dollar deal - but had kept them firmly out of the loop.