European Central Bank (ECB) vice-president Vitor Constancio addresses a news conference after a meeting of the ECB Governing Council in St Julian's, outside Valletta, Malta, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

FRANKFURT Asset prices across the euro zone are not overvalued on average and in any case, monetary policy should not be used to address bubbles, European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Wednesday.

"There are pockets where assets are perhaps a little bit overvalued," Constancio told a conference on banking supervision, adding that the ECB was monitoring these very closely.

