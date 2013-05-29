FRANKFURT Tensions in the euro zone's financial system have eased, but risks remain and governments and banks must keep strengthening the banking sector, the European Central Bank said on Wednesday.

The main risks are closely related to economic growth, and a delay to the end of the recession in the 17-country bloc would also increase risks to banks' health.

"Financial stability has improved but remains fragile ... due to weak growth and banking sector vulnerabilities," ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio told reporters in a presentation of the ECB's semi-annual financial stability review.

"There is this disconnect between the significant improvements in financial markets in general and the real economy - and the situation in the real economy is affecting banks," he said. "So this is a cause of concern."

The ECB highlighted four main stability risks:

1. Further decline in bank profitability, linked to credit losses and a weak macroeconomic environment

2. Renewed tensions in sovereign debt markets due to low growth and slow reform implementation

3. Bank funding challenges in stressed countries

4. Reassessment of risk premia in global markets, following a prolonged period of safe-haven flows and search for yield

ASSET CONCERNS

The ECB credited its own actions, especially the creation of its new bond-buying program last year, with reducing stress.

The probability of two or more large euro zone banks defaulting at the same time had fallen sharply since ECB President Mario Draghi vowed last July to do "whatever it takes" to preserve the euro, Constancio said.

But more information was needed about bank asset quality.

"Concerns - justified or not - related to the lack of information available to evaluate banks' asset quality weigh on the entire euro area banking sector," the ECB said.

The ECB will take over supervision of the region's banks next year and plans to conduct a comprehensive bank asset-quality review in the first quarter.

It said banks have to clean up their balance sheets.

"Currently used risk-weight calculations might not in all cases be an accurate gauge of the true riskiness of the portfolios of financial institutions," the ECB said.

REFORM DRIVE

The ECB urged governments to keep up their reform drive and continue integration, including a full banking union.

Germany has been critical of the planned joint mechanism for shoring up or winding up banks, saying it might require a change to EU laws, which could take years.

"Swift and complete implementation of a banking union should make an important contribution to key financial stability threats," the ECB said.

While there has been some improvement in bank funding, stressed countries' banks often have to pay "prohibitively high" costs which are passed on to consumers and firms.

"Financial fragmentation is contributing to increasingly divergent economic conditions across euro area countries," the report said.

The ECB also said a better-functioning market for asset-backed securities (ABS) could help small firms access funding. Draghi has said the ECB is in talks with the European Commission and the European Investment Bank on this.

The ECB has long struggled with the problem that its efforts to make credit cheaper do not help all parts of the euro zone equally.

The ABS market for small and mid-sized companies "is a very small thing indeed, very small," said Constancio. "So let's not overblow this thing. It's an option, I won't say more."

Finally, the ECB said the real property price outlook remains weak and uncertain. Commercial and residential property is highly overvalued in Belgium, Finland and France, the report said.

(Additional reporting Eva Kuehnen; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)