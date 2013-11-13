The headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) are pictured in Frankfurt June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT Leaders of top euro zone banks urged the European Central Bank on Wednesday to avoid the pitfalls of past banking stress tests as it prepares to take over banking supervision late next year.

Before the ECB takes up its new role, it plans to run rigorous tests to uncover any shortfalls on the lenders' balance sheets to avoid any surprises once it has taken charge.

Wednesday's briefing, which was attended by Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen and German financial watchdog Bafin president Elke Koenig, is the first of three meetings the ECB has set up with the chief executives or those chairing the bloc's 128 largest banks.

"The challenge is gigantic for the big banks and even more so for the smaller ones," Herbert Pfennig, chief executive of Germany's Apotheker- und Aerztebank DAVGng.f said on leaving the ECB building after the meeting. His company provides banking services for the health sector.

Bankers said the meeting, chaired by ECB President Mario Draghi with presentations by his deputy Vitor Constancio and fellow board member Yves Mersch, lasted about two and a half hours, including around 90 minutes of questions and answers.

Many of the banks the ECB will be scrutinizing worry they may not have the technical ability to deliver enough data in the granularity required by the ECB's tight timetable.

"It will be difficult for everyone but we know that," said Gunter Dunkel, chief executive of German lender NordLB NDLG.UL and president of the Voeb association of public banks, which represents 14 of the 24 banks in Germany slated to come under ECB direct supervision.

Asked about the main obstacles the ECB and banks will face in the financial health check, Dunkel said: "Execution - just getting the thing done - and winning back investor trust."

Germany's public sector banks pledged to deliver the most reliable data possible but the ECB must acknowledge this would take time and the data might have some deficiencies, Dunkel said.

He saw a risk of misinterpretation in reconciling national accounting standards used by some German banks and the international accounting rules applied by the ECB.

"We urge you to take extra care to utilize and interpret reconciled data to avoid the pitfall we have witnessed during the first stress test," Dunkel told the ECB, according to his speaking notes.

WORK IN PROGRESS

Executives from lenders in Belgium, Cyprus, Malta and Luxembourg were also due to attend the meeting on Wednesday. The other meetings are set for November 18 and November 25, an ECB spokeswoman said.

UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni will take part in the November 25 meeting, he said on Tuesday.

The ECB and national bank supervisors are in the process of selecting portfolios for the asset quality review (AQR), which will differ from country to country, depending on where the main risks are expected to be.

The ECB will check whether banks have classified loans correctly and whether they have set aside enough capital to deal with loans that are unlikely to be repaid.

There were no details over how banking stress tests, organized in conjunction with the European Banking Authority, will be conducted.

"It's still a work in progress," said Apotheker-bank's Pfennig.

