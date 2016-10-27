The headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) are pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

FRANKFURT Mergers and acquisitions in the European Union's bank sector ground to a halt in the first half of this year, European Central Bank data showed on Thursday, despite pressure from shrinking margins and from the ECB itself.

Combined, EU bank deals struck in the first six months of the year were worth less than a billion euros, or just 9 percent of the total in 2015, while there were no acquisitions at all of a euro zone bank by a foreign buyer, the data showed.

The dearth in deals came as banks' share prices fell sharply due to concerns about shrinking margins, high levels of bad loans in some countries and a multi-billion dollar lawsuit hovering over Germany's Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE).

The number of bank branches in the EU has been falling steadily since the 2008 financial crisis but supervisors including Germany's Bundesbank and the ECB have warned there still are too many banks and called for more consolidation.

The ECB, the sector's top supervisor, argues excessive competition keeps share prices depressed, raising the cost of capital and likely holding back future lending, potentially reversing the very economic stimulus it is trying to achieve.

Yet banks complain the ECB itself sets the bar too high for approving deals, sometime demanding capital be raised, as in the case of a merger between Italy's Banco Popolare BAPO.MI and Popolare di Milano PMII.MI.

Italy, Spain, France and Portugal are among the countries where the number of branches per inhabitant is highest, the ECB data showed.

