Ford Motor to slash workforce by about 10 percent: WSJ
Ford Motor Co is set to cut about 10 percent of its global employee headcount in an effort to boost profit and its sliding stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
FRANKFURT Euro zone banks are vulnerable to "adverse shocks", the European Central bank's top supervisor said on Wednesday, commenting on the findings of the ECB's latest annual review of the lenders it supervises.
"Supervisory stress tests pointed to additional vulnerabilities in case of possible adverse shocks," Daniele Nouy told the European Parliament’s Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee.
She added some banks also needed to address "governance issues".
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa and Balazs Koranyi)
WASHINGTON New U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer started work on Monday, vowing to help reverse a "dangerous trajectory" of U.S. trade and making plans to meet with lawmakers over the NAFTA trade deal and attend a Pacific trade ministers conference in Vietnam.