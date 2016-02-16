Daniele Nouy, chair of the Supervisory Board of the European Central Bank, speaks at a Thomson Reuters newsmaker event at Canary Wharf in London November 28, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

FRANKFURT The euro area bank sector is more resilient than at the height of Europe's crisis in 2012 and lenders are more capable of absorbing any unexpected headwinds, Daniele Nouy, the European Central Bank's top banking supervisor said on Tuesday.

"The banking sector is much more resilient, as Common Equity Tier 1 ratios of the significant institutions increased on average from approximately 9 percent in 2012 to about 13 percent following our Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process, also known as “SREP”," Nouy told the economics committee of the European Parliament.

"In addition, the quality of the banks' capital has also been substantially improved," she said. "Thus, the sector is much more able to absorb unexpected financial or economic headwinds than a few years ago."

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)