German government at odds with itself over Greek debt relief
BERLIN Germany's coalition government split along party lines on Monday over the question of debt relief for Greece ahead of a crunch meeting in Brussels to tackle the thorny issue.
FRANKFURT Banks that do not adapt to the new reality of low interest rates, competition from fintech companies and tighter regulation will fail, one of the European Central Bank's top supervisors said on Wednesday.
"The banks that adapt will thrive, those that don’t will fail," Danièle Nouy, chair of the ECB's supervisory board, said on Wednesday.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by Ralph Boulton)
LONDON Oil prices rose on Monday, bolstered by confidence that top exporters will this week agree to extend supply curbs, with suggestions the cuts could even be deepened.