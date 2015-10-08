MANNHEIM, Germany Banks in the euro zone's most vulnerable countries remain weak as non performing loans make up 18 percent of their portfolios and the bloc's banking union does not fully address these legacy issues, European Central Bank chief economist Peter Praet said.

"If you want to have a real European backstop, you have to deal with the legacy of the crisis... you don’t have that today," Praet told a conference on Thursday.

"The problem is that these (non performing loans) are still on the balance sheet... (getting them) off the balance sheet would be a key thing," Praet said.

The IMF estimates that euro area's stock of bad loans reached 932 billion euros at the end of last year, or 9.2 percent of the bloc's GDP.

