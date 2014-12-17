Oil dips, on course for biggest weekly drop in a month
LONDON Oil prices edged lower on Friday, on course for the biggest weekly drop in a month, over doubts that an OPEC-led production cut will restore balance to an oversupplied market.
PARIS The head of the European Central Bank's supervisory board said on Wednesday that a steep fall in the Russian rouble should not create difficulties for European banks as they have limited exposure to Russian companies.
"We think that markets will be nervous for a few days and perhaps a few weeks, so supervisors are attentive to what is happening," Danielle Nouy told France Inter radio. "But we think that European banks' exposure to Russian companies (...) is of a dimension that there is no reason to fear disorder or difficulties."
(Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Susan Fenton)
LONDON The euro zone economy bounded into the second quarter with strong broad-based growth, according to a survey showing businesses increased activity at the fastest rate for six years as new orders stayed robust.