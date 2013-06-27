The headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) are pictured in Frankfurt June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

HACHENBURG, Germany European Central Bank policymaker Yves Mersch said on Thursday he expected the ECB to begin its new banking supervision role, the first step towards banking union in the euro zone, late next year.

Euro zone leaders agreed a year ago that the ECB would take over the supervision of banks in the 17 countries sharing the euro to better deal with large, cross-border institutions whose failure could damage the euro zone.

The ECB has agreed to take up that role 12 months after the European Union passes the relevant laws, which it has not yet done, as it needs time to set up the new institution and cannot start until it has a legal basis.

"As things stand, I would say this joint supervision should begin working at the end of next year," Mersch said in a speech at the Bundesbank's professional college in Hachenburg, between Frankfurt and Cologne.

Mersch expected that once the ECB had completed its preparations at working level, the single supervisor could begin working in "September, October, November" next year.

(Reporting by Paul Carrel; editing by Ron Askew)