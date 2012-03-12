FRANKFURT The European Central Bank showed that its bond-buying program is on life-support rather than dead as it spent a meager 27 million euros on government bonds after a three-week pause, ECB data showed on Monday.

Traders have said the ECB had stepped in to buy small amounts of Portuguese government bonds in secondary debt markets, halting a steep rise in the country's debt yields.

With record-high of 1.523 billion euros in bonds maturing, the total amount of the bonds the ECB has in its books under the program which started in May 2010, fell to 218 billion. (For details click)

After flooding the banking system with more than a trillion euros in ultra-cheap 3-year loans over the past two months, the euro zone's debt markets have calmed and ECB President Mario Draghi said last week that now it was time for governments and banks to take action instead of waiting for ECB to implement new crisis-fighting measures.

The small purchases add to evidence that the ECB has little appetite to keep the program going in a significant fashion. It seems unlikely, however, that it would be officially declared over. ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said recently the program will remain in place "for some time".

The ECB's bond purchase program has been controversial from the start and Greece's recent move to reduce its debt burden by asking its private creditors to forgo more than half of their investment validated some of the concerns critics have had.

Among them was Juergen Stark, who quit the bank last year over the purchases, arguing they tread dangerously close to the ultimate ECB taboo of financing euro zone governments.

The purchases take two to three days to settle, meaning that if the ECB buys towards the end of the week they only show up with a one-week lag.

The ECB and the 17 euro zone national central banks buy the bonds under what the ECB calls its Securities Markets Programme (SMP). European laws forbid it buying the bonds direct from governments but it gets round the restriction by buying them from banks and other investors on the open market.

It reactivated the program last August after a four-month break when Italy and Spain, two of the euro zone's biggest economies, began to get dragged into the eye of the debt crisis. Since then it has spent around 140 billion euros.

As usual, the ECB will hold a 'sterilization' operation on Tuesday to neutralize the inflationary pressure the bond buys create, a move it does by getting banks to put down 7-day deposits equaling what it has spent in total on bonds.

Total 218 (previous week 219.5)

(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)