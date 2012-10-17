FRANKFURT The European Central Bank's response to the euro zone crisis, including its latest plan to buy the bonds of debt-strained member states, is justified by the need to avoid deflation and a credit crunch, ECB policymaker Benoit Coeure said on Wednesday.

Coeure, who is a member of the ECB's Executive Board, said the euro zone crisis nonetheless risked leaving behind a lost generation as a result of slow growth and high unemployment.

The ECB has reacted to the crisis by cutting its key interest rate to a record low of 0.75 percent, flooding markets with three-year loan operations, expanding the pool of securities it accepts in return for cash and launching a new programme to buy bonds governments once they have applied for a European bailout package.

"The ultimate justification for such measures was the need to pre-empt negative inflationary pressures and avoid a collapse in money and credit creation," Coeure said in a text for a speech at the European Parliament.

"By achieving this goal, the measures helped to cushion the effects of the financial crisis on the real economy," he added.