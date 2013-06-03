Benoit Coeure, executive board member of the European Central Bank (ECB) poses for a photo after an interview with Reuters in Frankfurt February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

SEOUL The recent flood of money pumped into markets by the world's major central banks to boost growth must not lead to a rise in protectionism, European Central Bank Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Monday.

Speaking at a conference at the Bank of Korea, Coeure was expected to say that so far quantitative easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve has had a relatively small impact on asset prices elsewhere.

"Likewise, while the Bank of Japan's new monetary policy strategy prompted fears of a 'currency war', it is not proven so far that its global impact could be negative," he said in a text of the speech, entitled "Assessing Global Liquidity in a Global Framework".

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) announced on April 4 its new policy strategy, attempting to end decades of stagnation by pumping $1.4 trillion into the economy.

However, money printing by Japan and the United States has raised concern among other nations that such measures will destabilize their own economies by fuelling inflation or asset bubbles and upward pressure on their currencies may make their exports less competitive.

The Bank of Korea cut its policy interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 2.50 percent last month, a surprise move partly seen as aimed at mitigating the upward pressure on the won after the yen's slide.

"Current concerns related to international spillovers of unconventional monetary policy in the major advanced economies must not lead to a rise in financial protectionism," he said.

"When confronted with a surge in capital flows, the first line of defense should always consist in macroeconomic adjustment. Capital flow management measures are also available but they should be used exceptionally and on a temporary basis if all other policy options have been exhausted," he said.

He said risk-sharing was increasingly concentrated at the regional level since the crisis. Whether this would be lasting, and whether it would make the global financial system more robust was an open questions for researchers and policymakers.

Coeure said Europe offered a sobering lesson.

"The single currency has made participating economies more resilient to global shocks, but it has magnified the impact of regional shocks, given the initial absence of a regional financial safety net," Coeure said.

He said further reflection was warranted on the provision of public liquidity, meaning precautionary foreign-exchange reserve holdings and on international coordination in the face of global liquidity shocks.

"The rise of regional risk-sharing, if confirmed, will make regional financing arrangements (such as the European Stability Mechanism and the Chiang Mai Initiative) even more useful, but it will also call for fresh thinking on their interaction with each other and with global financial safety nets," Coeure said.

