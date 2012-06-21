ECB to keep taps open as economic outlook uncertain
FRANKFURT The European Central Bank is likely to keep the money taps fully open at its meeting on Thursday as inflation remains below its target despite stronger economic growth in the euro zone.
FRANKFURT The European Central Bank has decided to significantly loosen its collateral rules in a step to ease banks' access to its funding operations, German newspaper Die Welt said on Thursday, citing central bank sources.
Die Welt said the changes would allow the use of more mortgage-backed securities as collateral and would particularly help Spanish banks.
Central bank sources told Reuters earlier on Thursday that the ECB is discussing a medium-term plan to scrap rating rules on euro zone sovereign bonds and instead set their value when used as collateral in lending operations on its own internal assessment.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)
TOKYO Crude futures edged up in early Asian trading on Thursday following heavy losses in the previous session after official data showed that U.S. inventories rose for the first time in 10 weeks, reawakening concerns of a supply glut.