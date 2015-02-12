LONDON The ECB's vice president shrugged off concerns on Thursday that central banks were being sucked into a global currency war, saying each had their own mandate and domestic objective to fulfill.

"International cooperation is difficult... it has only happened historically in situations of acute crisis," Vitor Constancio said at a banking dinner.

"You cannot expect central banks to start changing their policies just for reasons of international cooperation... that is the reality," he added.

