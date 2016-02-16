File photo of Yves Mersch, Member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank presenting an oversized 10 euro note at the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

KARLSRUHE, Germany The European Central Bank returned to Germany's constitutional court on Tuesday to defend an emergency plan made at the height of the economic crisis in a long-running legal battle with a group of Germans who want to curb its power to act.

In the court hearing, Yves Mersch, who sits on the ECB's executive board at the center of policymaking, reasserted the bank's autonomy, defending the OMT bond-buying scheme created in 2012 but never used.

"The European Central Bank's Governing Council must be able to decide independently on future monetary policy, in order to fulfill its duty of maintaining price stability in the euro area," Mersch told the court.

Judges in the court will make a final ruling later this year.

Any outright rejection of Mersch's argument, which is not likely, could, for instance, make it hard for Germany's Bundesbank to participate in ECB bond buying - a major part of the central bank's policy arsenal.

Mersch played down German fears that there was a risk of Berlin having to recapitalize the Bundesbank if it were to suffer losses. He conceded, however, that there could be need for such an injection if a central bank's capital was too thin for too long.

Such a step would also prompt a conflict between Europe's top court, which has earlier backed the ECB, and the judges of its most powerful country.

The German judges had been leaning in favor of an 11,000-strong group from Germany, including politicians and academics, who sought to dismantle the OMT program.

But the European Court of Justice - the EU's top legal authority - rejected the German group's challenge to the ECB's freedom to buy government bonds in an emergency.

That is the decision that Germany's constitutional court is now reviewing.

The program was launched at the height of the euro zone debt crisis, shortly after ECB President Mario Draghi said the ECB would do "whatever it takes" to prevent the collapse of the currency.

The case is a clear reminder that many in Germany have misgivings about a currency their then-chancellor Helmut Kohl helped create in the early 1990s but which they now fear has bound their nation to bail out economically weaker euro zone countries such as Greece.

