U.S. import prices increase for fifth straight month
WASHINGTON U.S. import prices increased more than expected in April amid rising costs for petroleum products and a range of other goods, which could help boost domestic inflation.
FRANKFURT Cyprus's international lenders have yet to decide if recent changes to the island's insolvency law are enough to allow an outstanding review of its aid program to be concluded, the European Central Bank said on Monday.
Earlier this month, lawmakers in Cyprus approved legislation governing foreclosures, paving the way for the island to join the ECB's sovereign bond-buying program. But the ECB said no final decision had been taken as to whether the Cypriot action was enough to meet the terms of its aid-for-reform program.
"The three institutions (International Monetary Fund, European Central Bank, European Commission) are currently in Nicosia and reviewing the detailed information on the insolvency frameworks and other laws that the Cypriot parliament passed," said a spokesman. "A final assessment on whether recent actions suffice to close the current review has therefore not been taken yet."
(Reporting By John O'Donnell; editing by John Stonestreet)
WASHINGTON U.S. import prices increased more than expected in April amid rising costs for petroleum products and a range of other goods, which could help boost domestic inflation.
NEW YORK Snap Inc has many similarities with archrivals Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc , but shareholders are eager to avoid one in particular when the social media company reports earnings on Wednesday for the first time since its initial public offering: a plunging stock price.