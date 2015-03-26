Wall St. modestly higher as Apple leads tech stocks' gains
U.S. stocks were modestly higher in early afternoon trading on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite eking out another record high, helped by an Apple-led rise in technology stocks.
ROME European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said bond-buying by the central bank has brought down long-term interest rates and lowered the euro's exchange rate against the U.S. dollar
"The effect on the exchange rate has been undoubtedly significant," Draghi said during testimony in parliament on Thursday, noting also the decline in long-term interest rates.
The euro hit a 12-year low below $1.05 against the dollar at the start of last week, but has since recovered to $1.09 since.
