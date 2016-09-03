BERLIN European Central Bank President Mario Draghi will address a German parliamentary committee on Sept. 28 to discuss monetary policy, a spokeswoman for the bank said on Saturday.

Draghi will give a short speech to the European committee of the German Bundestag, followed by questions, the Frankfurter Allgemeinen Sonntagszeitung reported in its Sunday issue, quoting the head of the committee, Gunther Krichbaum.

Krichbaum told the paper, which first reported the date for the meeting, that the finance and budget committees would also take part, but Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble would not attend.

Relations between Europe's largest economy and the ECB have been tense due to criticisms made by German government officials, who argue that the ECB's ultra easy monetary policy is eroding the savings of thrifty Germans and eroding profit margins for banks.

Schaeuble has also blamed the ECB's policies for the recent rise of a right-wing anti-immigration party, Alternative for Germany, which is poised to make huge gains in Sunday's election in the northern state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.

The ECB's spokeswoman said Draghi had last spoken in the German parliament in 2012. He has also spoken to the Spanish, French, Italian and Finnish national parliaments, she said.

German lawmakers had invited Draghi in the spring after he responded sharply to their criticism of monetary policy, and he quickly accepted the invitation.

