CERNOBBIO, Italy Economic recovery is strengthening in Europe but this is mostly due to the European Central Bank's ultra easy monetary policy stance and that support cannot continue forever, ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch said on Saturday.
"It's true that we have a recovery that's firming, that's broadening both in geography and scope but it's still frail," Mersch told the Ambrosetti workshop in Cernobbio.
"It's mostly predicated on the continuation of the extraordinary monetary policy that we have launched but this is a support that cannot go on forever, " he said.
