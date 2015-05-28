FRANKFURT The European Central Bank is working on the assumption that Greece won't leave the euro, the bank's Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters after the ECB published its latest financial stability report, Constancio added that Greek banks were still viewed as "solvent" and that there was no automatic connection between a Greek government default on its bailout loans and banks becoming insolvent.

We are "working on the assumption that Grexit won't happen," Constancio said.

