Trump says actively considering breaking up big banks: Bloomberg TV
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump said he was actively considering breaking up big banks, Bloomberg Television reported on Monday.
FRANKFURT The European Central Bank is working on the assumption that Greece won't leave the euro, the bank's Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Thursday.
Speaking to reporters after the ECB published its latest financial stability report, Constancio added that Greek banks were still viewed as "solvent" and that there was no automatic connection between a Greek government default on its bailout loans and banks becoming insolvent.
We are "working on the assumption that Grexit won't happen," Constancio said.
BEVERLY HILLS U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Monday that there is no reason that the U.S. economy cannot grow more robustly if the Trump administration is successful in rolling back a number of regulations.