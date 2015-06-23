Wall St. flat as Fed meet kicks off; Nasdaq hits record
Wall Street was little changed on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite edging lower after eking out another record high, as the Federal Reserve's meeting kicks off.
VILNIUS The European Central Bank is expected to approve Emergency Liquidity Assistance for Greece's banks on a daily basis, Lithuanian central bank governor Vitas Vasiliauskas said on Tuesday.
"At the moment, Emergency Liquidity Assistance is discussed and decisions on the liquidity loans are done as a routine", Vasiliauskas, who also sits on the ECB's decision-making Governing Council, said.
Speaking to reporters in Vilnius, he cautioned, however, that this assistance might be disrupted by "certain creditorial events", which he said may come around June 30.
This is the date by which Greece is due to pay a tranche of debt to the International Monetary Fund.
TOKYO/SYDNEY In February 2015, bankers working on Japan's biggest IPO in three decades woke to news that left them shaken. Their client had just closed a multi-billion dollar deal - but had kept them firmly out of the loop.