'Axis of love': Saudi-Russia detente heralds new oil order
MOSCOW A meeting between the two men who run Russia and Saudi Arabia's oil empires spoke volumes about the new relationship between the energy superpowers.
FRANKFURT Ireland's debt deal is far from being considered as government financing by a central bank, Irish central bank chief Patrick Honohan said on Thursday.
"I'm very satisfied with the arrangement that the government has made about the IBRC and that it's going ahead," said Honohan, who also sits on the European Central Bank Governing Council.
Asked whether the deal avoids being central bank financing the government, a concern the ECB had on a previous Irish plan, Honohan said that would not be a problem.
"We have that all examined and sorted, it's very far from monetary financing."
(Reporting By Eva Kuehnen and Sakari Suoninen)
MOSCOW A meeting between the two men who run Russia and Saudi Arabia's oil empires spoke volumes about the new relationship between the energy superpowers.
LONDON History suggests that financial markets react violently when a central bank signals it is scaling back the stimulus that has kept an economy afloat - and lined the pockets of investors.