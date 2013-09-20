Bank of Finland Governor Erkki Liikanen speaks during a press briefing on the release of the latest issue of the Euro & talous (Euro and Economy) journal in Helsinki, Finland March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lehtikuva/Antti Aimo-Koivisto

HELSINKI European Central Bank council member Erkki Liikanen reiterated on Friday that the bank is committed to keeping its interest rates low for a longer period of time.

Asked in a TV interview about the U.S. Federal Reserve's recent decision to postpone winding down its monetary stimulus, Liikanen said that central banks' work for their respective economies.

"The ECB's council will assess its own situation according to the latest information," he said on broadcaster MTV3.

"As said, we have taken the stance that the interest rates will remain at present or lower levels for an extended period of time. That is not a message for some weeks, but for longer term."

(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Eric Beech)