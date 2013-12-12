Online competitors take on global banks in securities research shake-up
HONG KONG A period of severe turmoil is facing the securities research industry as a new regulatory overhaul threatens the way investment research is done.
HELSINKI European Central Bank governing council member Erkki Liikanen reiterated on Thursday that the ECB expects the key interest rates to remain at present or lower levels for an extended period of time.
Liikanen, who is also governor of Finland's central bank and was speaking as it cut its outlook for the country, said the ECB had not run out of options for the euro zone as a whole.
"The capacity of monetary policy has not been exhausted. We are ready and able to act," he said. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl)
Shares of Snap Inc jumped nearly 5 percent on Monday after several of the Snapchat owner's IPO underwriters handed it badly needed "buy" ratings.
NEW YORK Several U.S. options exchanges, including those run by Nasdaq Inc and the New York Stock Exchange, declared "self-help" alerts against CBOE Holdings Inc's CBOE Options Exchange for a short time on Monday, signaling problems processing trades.