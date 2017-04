European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny told MNI on Tuesday that he saw no tool the central bank could use against a strong euro, which has climbed more than 8 percent against the dollar since early July.

Nowotny added in an interview with MNI in Vienna that low euro zone HICP, or EU-harmonized inflation was 'a concern' but that inflation expectations were anchored.

