FRANKFURT The European Central Bank bought 368 million euros ($459.41 million) worth of asset-backed securites (ABS) over the last week, beginning with a trickle a new purchase scheme it wants to help revive the euro zone economy.

The purchases of ABS, or bundled loans, are a new front in the ECB's battle to revive the sluggish euro zone economy and keep deflation at bay. Inflation in the bloc slowed last month to just 0.3 percent.

By buying ABS, which the ECB began doing on Nov. 21, as well as purchasing covered bonds and offering new loans to banks, the ECB aims to increase the size of its balance sheet back to levels seen in early 2012.

Then, the balance sheet was around 1 trillion euros larger than today's level.

However, repayments early next year of close to 300 billion euros of long-term ECB funds issued at the height of the euro zone crisis mean the balance sheet could actually shrink without sizeable take up of new loans the central bank is offering.

The purchases of covered bonds - debt backed by pools of home or commercial properties - under the new plan now total 17.801 billion euros, ECB figures released on the bank's website on Monday showed.

The soft start to the new purchase plans means they may fall short of the ECB's goal and pressure is likely to build for bolder action early next year, with government bond purchases an option, ECB sources have told Reuters.

ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio said last week the bank would be better able to gauge in the first quarter of next year whether to buy sovereign bonds. Most signs point to March for a decision.

