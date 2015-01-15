FRANKFURT The head of Germany's central bank said on Thursday that an EU court opinion, which has been seen as paving the way for fresh money printing, also showed the European Central Bank was subject to legal limits on its actions.

On Wednesday, the ECB won crucial backing for its pledge to do whatever it takes to support the euro when a top EU legal adviser removed a hurdle to the bank's plans to buy government bonds to bolster the euro zone economy.

The opinion was a clear rebuff to German critics of bond-buying, who argue the ECB would reward spendthrift states with cheap credit by printing fresh money, and deter painful reforms.

Jens Weidmann, the president of Germany's influential Bundesbank, however, said the opinion also showed that there are legal limits on the ECB, warning against the loosening of EU budget rules.

In a speech to business executives, Weidmann, who also sits on the ECB's Governing Council, made clear that his critical position toward fresh money printing by the European Central Bank had not changed.

"The advocate general of the European Court of Justice has made it clear yesterday that there can be no doubt about the legal limits on the ECB, which means that, alongside the ban on monetary financing, that the central bank may not conduct economic policy," Weidmann said.

He also criticized what he said was a recent trend toward flexibility in European budget rules.

"The binding effect of the rules will be further weakened by this and fiscal solidity will increasingly take a back seat to flexibility."

He signaled that his critical position on a long-awaited move to print fresh money to buy government bonds had not changed, telling the audience that his position was well known.

He also compared the falling price of oil with an economic stimulus package. This is part of the Bundesbank's argument against the need to print money, which it believes will do little to lift falling prices in the euro zone.

(Reporting By John O'Donnell; Editing by Eva Taylor and Susan Fenton)