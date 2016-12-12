U.S. home builder confidence improves in May
A private gauge of U.S. home builder sentiment unexpectedly rose in May to its second strongest level since the housing bust nearly a decade ago, as the existing supply of homes remained tight.
FRANKFURT The threat of deflation in the euro zone has largely disappeared but the bloc still need stimulus to lift inflation back towards the European Central Bank's target of close to 2 percent, ECB Executive Board Member Benoit Coeure said on Monday.
Responding to questions on Twitter, Coeure also said "helicopter money", a concept that typically refers to distributing central bank cash directly to citizens, was likely to blur the line between the ECB's monetary policy and governments' fiscal policy.
WASHINGTON Major U.S. multinationals are pushing the Trump administration to deepen the tax break it has already tentatively proposed on $2.6 trillion in corporate profits being held offshore, a key piece in Washington's intricate tax reform puzzle.